ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.40.

ANA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.07%.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

