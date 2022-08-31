Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.73). Approximately 90,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($1.96).

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £457.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.64.

About Amryt Pharma

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.