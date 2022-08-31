Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 789,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 609,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.72. 3,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,518. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.01%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

