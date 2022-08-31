Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 789,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.72. 3,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

