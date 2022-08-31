American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Woodmark has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

