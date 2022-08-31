American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,722 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 2.4 %

AMT stock opened at $253.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.29.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

