American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 120,895 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $93,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

American Express stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.84. The company had a trading volume of 73,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,415. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $166.12.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

