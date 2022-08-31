American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $573,200.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,817,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,399,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE AAT traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. 234,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,584. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,301 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,466,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
