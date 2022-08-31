Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. 886,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 157.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 44,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.63.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

