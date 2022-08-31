Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

