Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $29,325,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,915 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

