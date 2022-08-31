Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.56

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 178598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Altus Midstream Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $616.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01.

Institutional Trading of Altus Midstream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $9,702,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

