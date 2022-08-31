Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,931,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,738 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $49,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $1,545,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 73.7% during the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,940,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 823,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

