Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,236 shares of the software’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,094. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

