Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 542,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,948. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average is $121.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

