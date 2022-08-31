Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $355,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.43. 882,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,948. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

