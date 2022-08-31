Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $24,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 5.4 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.392 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

