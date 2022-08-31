Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 4.4%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $38.03. Approximately 4,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 395,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

Insider Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $99,408.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $472,852. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

