Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 6822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

