Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 6822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.