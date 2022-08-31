Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $816,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

ALGN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.83. 5,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

