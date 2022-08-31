Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 17,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 1,007,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,521. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Alight

ALIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

