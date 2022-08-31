Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.68

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $244.68 and traded as low as $238.77. Alexander’s shares last traded at $241.98, with a volume of 6,836 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average of $244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
