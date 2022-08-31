Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.68

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $244.68 and traded as low as $238.77. Alexander’s shares last traded at $241.98, with a volume of 6,836 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average of $244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 77.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

