Alchemist (MIST) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Alchemist (MIST) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $220,329.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00013954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemist

Alchemist (MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

