Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.
Alarm.com Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,368. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,523 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
