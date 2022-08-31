Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 60,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,033. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.
Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.