Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Sells $10,872.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Boller sold 2,400 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $10,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,885.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Boller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Kenneth Boller sold 1,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $6,930.00.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

AKTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 218,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,383. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

About Akoustis Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 159,859 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,554,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 189,711 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,950,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 608,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.