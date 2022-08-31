Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Sells $10,872.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Boller sold 2,400 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $10,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,885.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kenneth Boller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kenneth Boller sold 1,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $6,930.00.
AKTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 218,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,383. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
