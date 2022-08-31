Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC decreased its holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.17% of Akouos worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKUS. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter worth $8,884,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,045 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Akouos Trading Down 2.1 %
Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Akouos
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akouos (AKUS)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.