Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.21.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.