Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

