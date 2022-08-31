Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance
Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $21.51.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airports of Thailand Public (AIPUY)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.