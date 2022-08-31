Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

