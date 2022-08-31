AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 466,380 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,380 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 3.24% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $8.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

