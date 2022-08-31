AIGH Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270,777 shares during the quarter. Everspin Technologies comprises 2.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.44% of Everspin Technologies worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 764.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 798,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 706,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $146.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,408 shares of company stock worth $311,561. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

