AIGH Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics comprises approximately 5.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.89% of CyberOptics worth $20,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

CyberOptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.