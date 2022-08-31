AIGH Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,081,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Vaccinex accounts for about 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 4.88% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vaccinex Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

