AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of AGCO worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

AGCO Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

