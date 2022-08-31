Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $2.55 on Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00012520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $75.77 million and $681,276.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,692,356 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

