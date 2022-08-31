Admiral Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 105 (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,141 ($25.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,644.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,104.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,349.58. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,678 ($44.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.
