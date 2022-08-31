Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Raises Dividend to $1.22 Per Share

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2179 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Admiral Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMIGY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.07) to GBX 1,830 ($22.11) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,422.00.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

