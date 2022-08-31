Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2179 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMIGY traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. 96,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMIGY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.07) to GBX 1,830 ($22.11) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,422.00.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

