Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.81. 41,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,458,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

