Actinium (ACM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $473.00

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 19% against the dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $182,336.23 and approximately $473.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,140,975 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

