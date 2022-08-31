ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 3.03% of ACI Worldwide worth $109,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACIW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

