Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after buying an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,228,000 after buying an additional 162,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

