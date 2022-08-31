Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 944,655 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $33,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

