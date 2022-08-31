Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 74,460 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $41,032,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 752,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,434 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 80.8% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 122,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

