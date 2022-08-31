Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 186,651 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $30,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

