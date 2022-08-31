Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,588 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Teradata worth $18,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teradata by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 268,789 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

