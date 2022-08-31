Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Costamare worth $22,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Costamare Stock Down 2.8 %

Costamare Announces Dividend

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

