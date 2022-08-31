Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $27.95 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $27,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Encore Wire by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 84,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48,277 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,603,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Encore Wire by 547.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 51,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.