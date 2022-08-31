Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 207,580 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Methanex worth $26,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.67. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

